Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Report: Serbia's President Vucic cuts short US visit and returns home after falling ill

Serbia’s state RTS television is reporting that President Aleksandar Vucic has cut short a visit to the United States and returned to Serbia over a heath emergency

Via AP news wire
Saturday 03 May 2025 07:52 EDT

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has cut short a visit to the United States and returned to Serbia over an unspecified health emergency, state RTS television reported on Saturday.

Vucic suddenly fell ill during a meeting in the U.S. and decided to return home after consulting doctors, the report said. He was admitted to the Belgrade Military Hospital upon arrival, it added.

Vucic was previously in Miami, Florida, where he had met with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. Vucic had said he also was hoping to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Richard Grenell, U.S. presidential envoy for special missions, expressed hope that Vucic would recover. “Sorry to miss you but hope all is ok,” Grenell wrote on X.

It was not immediately clear what happened and Vucic's office said they will inform the public later. Vucic, 55, is known to have high blood pressure.

Serbia’s populist leader also has said he would travel to Russia later this month to attend a Victory Day parade in Moscow, despite warnings from European Union officials that this could affect Serbia’s bid to join the bloc.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in