Americans appear to be drinking less. Here’s why that could be

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans say they are drinking less alcohol than ever before, but new data shows habits have, in fact, not changed by much.

Data from drinks market research firm IWSR shows that the number of weekly drinks per U.S. adult has hovered between 10 and 12 since 1975.

While it is currently at its lowest since 1995, this reflects a decline of around 1.1 servings per person per week from a recent peak of 11.5 drinks in 2021.

Surveys indicating a historic shift away from drinking, steep declines in alcohol sales, and falling drinking rates among young people have all fed a debate in recent years about whether drinking might be in long-term decline, especially in the key U.S. market.

While possible drivers include a trend towards healthier lifestyles, drinks makers argue falling sales volumes have more to do with the economy than consumers turning against alcohol.

open image in gallery The weekly number of drinks per person has been relatively stable ( Reuters )

IWSR said its data could not rule out fundamental behaviour change as a factor, but did counter the widespread narrative that there has already been a historic shift away from drinking.

"We're not at any sort of historic low," Marten Lodewijks, president of IWSR, said, adding it will likely take years to determine whether the current decline is due to economic cycles or a long-term shift in consumer habits.

IWSR, at least, thinks short-term conditions, including huge pressures on consumer finances from high interest rates and inflation or political turbulence, are bigger drivers.

open image in gallery U.S. alcohol volumes hit their lowest since 2005 last year ( Reuters )

Its data also shows that steep declines in volumes of alcohol sold are less dramatic when converted to weekly drinks per person, which better accounts for shifts away from high-volume drinks like beer to lower-volume spirits, Lodewijks said.

He also pointed to separate IWSR survey data that showed increases in the number of Gen Z respondents who reported recent drinking between 2023 and 2025.

This indicated the cohort did not shun alcohol more than older generations, despite widely being seen as leading the shift away from drinking.

Other surveys focused on drinking among younger consumers have registered declines. But analysts, including Laurence Whyatt at Barclays, say other data, including Gen Z spending on alcohol as a portion of income, supports the idea that economic pressures play a big role in how much they drink.