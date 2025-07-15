Americans in 11 states are told to avoid alcohol and caffeine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of Americans in 11 states have been warned against using alcohol or caffeine, but not for the usual reasons.

The National Weather Service predicted "dangerously hot conditions" for some parts of the U.S. and warned the residents in those states not to use caffeine or alcohol as the high heat mixed with the drugs' tendency to speed up dehydration.

Instead, the NWS suggested drinking water or sports drinks with electrolytes. It also recommended using sunscreen and wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.

The 11 states under a heat warning this week were Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Arizona were under extreme heat warnings, while the other states were under a heat advisory.

The advisory came as the NWS was predicting triple-digit heat in California, Oregon, and Nevada.

The NWS predicted temperatures between 110 and 115 degrees for the Las Vegas area until 9pm. This is the second time this year that Sin City has hit 110 degrees, with temps previously skyrocketing to the same level on June 15.

Death Valley, which is the hottest place on Earth during the summer, was forecast to see temperatures between 120 and 125 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults, young children, and individuals with chronic medical conditions are the most likely to be affected by an extreme-heat-related illness.

Those suffering from a heat-related illness may experience extreme sweating, cramps in their muscles, dizziness, and nausea. According to the CDC, more than 700 people die every year in the U.S due to extreme heat.

Keeping safe during extreme heat doesn't end when the heatwave does, according to the American Red Cross.

The organization recommends that people remember to care for their mental health both during and after extreme heat events, and to continue eating healthy foods and prioritizing sleep, especially if they struggled to sleep during the heat event.