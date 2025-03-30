Authorities investigate fire that damaged entryway to New Mexico GOP headquarters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal authorities are investigating an early morning fire on Sunday that damaged the entryway to the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. and brought it under control within about five minutes, according to Lt. Jason Fejer with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured. But the blaze badly burned the entrance and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the office, where three people work full time, according to Fejer and Republican party representatives.

A photo provided by GOP representatives showed the charred entrance of the building with wood and pieces of burned insulation scattered on the ground. A broken and burned door was set to one side.

The GOP office’s security system detected the fire, said New Mexico Republican Party Chair Amy Barela. She credited firefighters with quickly extinguishing the flames and preventing the fire from spreading.

Barela said GOP representatives also found spray paint on the side of the building about 50 feet (15 meters) from the entrance, saying “ICE=KKK”.

Agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene investigating, according to Fejer and the Albuquerque Police Department.

Representatives of the federal agencies did not immediately respond to requests for more information.