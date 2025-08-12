Residents in Alaska’s capital urged to evacuate over flooding from melting glacier

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of residents in Alaska’s capital of Juneau have been urged to evacuate over an imminent glacial flood threat.

On Tuesday, Juneau officials said on Facebook that there was a glacial outburst at Suicide Basin, a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier above Juneau, according to the National Weather Service.

As the Mendenhall Glacier recedes in a warming climate, the basin has released glacier lake outburst floods that have caused an overflow of water along Mendenhall Lake and River every year since 2011.

“The basin is releasing and flooding is expected along Mendenhall Lake and River late Tuesday through Wednesday,” Juneau officials wrote in Tuesday’s post. “Residents are advised to evacuate the potential flood inundation area.”

The Anchorage Daily News reported that more than 1,000 residents and businesses were placed under the evacuation alert.

open image in gallery Hundreds of residents in Alaska’s capital of Juneau have been urged to evacuate over an imminent glacial flood threat ( Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP )

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning until Thursday at 8 a.m. local time. The Mendenhall River is currently at 9.85 feet, and the major flood stage for the river is 14 feet. The service warned the river will crest at 16.6 feet at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

This forecasted flooding could break a record, which was set when the Mendenhall River crested at 15.99 feet in August 2024.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration in response to the imminent glacial flood threat.

“By issuing this declaration before the flood occurs, we can position state resources and personnel in advance to support local and tribal governments in their efforts to protect lives, homes, and essential services,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “Our goal is to act early to reduce impacts and preserve community safety.”

open image in gallery A side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier has caused floods every year since 2011, but recently these weather events have gotten more intense ( Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP )

The imminent record-breaking flood this summer follows two years of severe flooding, according to a press release from Alaska’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which announced Dunleavy’s declaration.

After last year’s devastating flooding, which damaged homes and public infrastructure, two miles of flood control barriers along the Mendenhall River were installed.

“I really do feel like we are prepared this year,” Juneau Manager Katie Koester told The Washington Post. “I’m really hoping that we’ll have a success story by Thursday.”