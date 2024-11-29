Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr has died just hours after his death was incorrectly announced in a statement put out by the college.

Burnett, 20, was pronounced dead on Wednesday at 5:43pm, according to a coroner's report. Earlier that morning, Alabama A&M had announced Burnett's death, but the press release was later retracted after the university learned that he was still alive and on life support.

"Our staff acted accordingly to the wishes of the family member to inform the A&M community and beyond of this unfortunate occurrence," Alabama A&M said. "Upon hearing from a representative from UAB Hospital this afternoon, we learned that he remains alive.

The college said it wanted to express its "immediate regret for disseminating false information."

The college football player was injured on October 26 while he was playing in a game against Alabama State at Legion Field. The injury occurred just a day before his 20th birthday.

His sister, Dominece Burnett, had established a GoFundMe before his death to help pay for her brother's expenses. The family learned that Burnett had suffered "several brain bleeds and swelling of the brain" resulting from his injury.

“Medrick Burnett Jr., AKA “Meddy,” who plays college football for Alabama AAMU #51, was playing in the Magic City game on October 26, 2024, and was severely injured after a head-on-head collision during the game,” the page says.

On Wednesday, just before his death, his sister posted an update to the page asking for prayers as Burnett was "having a tough time but we are holding on til the very end."

"God give us strength so we can keep the faith," she wrote.

Burnett was a native of Lakewood, California, and made seven appearances for Alabama A&M this season, according to Bleacher Report. He was in his first full year with the team after he transferred from Grambling State.