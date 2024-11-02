Alabama sheriff asks FBI to probe hanging death of Black man

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The FBI is reviewing the case of a Black man found hanging in an abandoned house in Alabama.

Deputies found the body of Dennoriss Richardson, 39, in September in a rural part of the Deep South state with a history of lynchings.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office initially ruled the man’s death a suicide. But the case has brought widespread skepticism from community members and Richardson’s wife, Leigh, who says she thinks her husband’s death stemmed from a lawsuit he filed against the local police department in February.

While in jail, the man claimed he was assaulted, denied medical attention, sprayed with tear gas and shocked with a Taser, according to ABC News.

Additionally, her husband did not have a connection to the home where he was found and a suicide note was never discovered.

Sheriff Eric Balentine told the outlet he feels confident in the findings but feels that a federal investigation would give the family more peace of mind.

He said that the department has “exhausted all resources” in its probe of the case.

The Independent has reached out to the sheriff’s office seeking more information. In a written statement, the FBI said it is “aware of the tragic death of Dennoriss Richardson and takes allegations of federal law violations seriously. The FBI reviews allegations of criminal conduct for their merit and conducts further investigation if there is evidence of a potential violation of federal law.”

Richardson’s wife described her late husband as a “warm” father to their five children. In the months after filing the lawsuit, she said police in the area routinely stopped her husband and he had been trying to stay out of the way.

Her husband went so far as to report the officers’ behavior to the Sheffield Mayor’s Office. Mayor Steve Stanley said he told Richardson that any officers reported through official channels would be investigated.

Richardson was charged with trafficking meth the week that he filed his lawsuit against the department. Police arrested him in a house where drugs were found. He was out on bond when he died.

“I have preached and believe that the majority of officers, at least, recognize that everybody deserves respect,” the mayor told the outlet.

According to the Equal Justice Initiative, at least 11 people were lynched in Colbert County between 1877 and 1943.