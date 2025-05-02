Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an incident in which two commercial planes were instructed to perform “go-arounds” to avoid a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter flying near Ronald Reagan National Airport on Thursday.

The situation occurred just over three months after Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight at the same airport in late January that killed all 67 on board both aircraft.

On Thursday, air traffic control directed Delta Air Lines Flight 1671 and Republic Airways 5825 to conduct a “go-around” maneuver around 2:30 p.m. as the priority air transport helicopter was flying inbound to the Pentagon Army Hospital, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Independent has emailed the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Delta Air Lines and Republic Airways for more information.

The news comes just weeks after the FAA reported a close call between a Delta Air Lines plane and an Air Force jet at Reagan Airport on March 28. Last month, another incident occurred at the same airport when an aircraft’s wingtip struck a second plane on the runway. One of the planes was carrying members of Congress.

The FAA imposed restrictions on helicopter traffic in the area surrounding the airport after the deadly January 28 crash involving the Army Black Hawk helicopter and the passenger flight.

A commercial airplane taking off from Ronald Reagan International Airport passes a memorial for the victims of the January 28 crash ( AFP via Getty Images )

Some of the restrictions included permanently banning non-essential helicopter operations, eliminating helicopter and fixed-wing mixed traffic, and permanently closing a route along the Potomac River to helicopter traffic, among others.

There are exceptions for life-saving medical support, active law enforcement operations, active air defense, and presidential and vice presidential helicopter travel. It’s unclear if the Black Hawk helicopter in the most recent incident was operating within the carve-outs.

The NTSB released preliminary findings into the deadly January accident last month, revealing that there had been 15,214 close calls at the airport between October 2021 and December 2024. The airport logged 944,179 flights during that time.

In a news conference, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the airport posed an “intolerable risk to aviation safety by increasing the chances of a mid-air collision.”

The Black Hawk helicopter in the January collision was flying above the 200-foot route altitude restriction as the plane descended into the airport.

The aircraft collided over the Potomac River, crashing into the freezing waters. Many of those on board were returning from a figure-skating competition in Wichita, Kansas, where the flight originated.

Several victims were young children and their parents. It was the deadliest U.S. aviation incident since an air carrier crashed in Queens, New York, killing 265 in November 2001.