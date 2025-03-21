Airbnb hosts charged with manslaughter after mother and daughter killed in fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A New York couple has been charged with manslaughter after a fire at their Airbnb property killed a mother and her young daughter.

Dennis and Meredith Darcy, 57 and 55 respectively, were arrested following the tragic incident that took place at their home in Clinton, New York, in October. The Darcys both face two counts of manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony.

On October 14, Massachusetts couple John Hubbard, 40, and Shannon Hubbard, 35, were on the back patio of the Airbnb they had rented with their two young children, aged 3 and 1, when they noticed smoke coming from inside the house. According to reports, the Hubbards ran back inside the home to save their children.

open image in gallery Shannon Hubbard and her young daughter were killed during a fire at an Airbnb property in New York last October ( Dignity Memorial )

Shannon Hubbard and her 1-year-old daughter later succumbed to their injuries, New York State police said.

A comprehensive investigation determined that the residence was not properly equipped with functional smoke detectors, in violation of New York State fire, building, and residential codes.

The Dutchess County district attorney said the Airbnb owners "deliberately ignored significant risk of death" due to the lack of detectors. “This devastating tragedy could have been prevented,” Anthony Parisi said in a statement to WRGB-TV News.

open image in gallery Dennis and Meredith Darcy, 57 and 55 respectively, both face two counts of manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony ( Dutchess County District Attorney )

“The deaths of Shannon Hubbard and her young daughter in this senseless fire serve as a tragic reminder of the critical role smoke detectors play in safeguarding lives.

“Their absence was not only a failure of the necessary safety measures. The Defendants were aware of and deliberately ignored the significant and unjustifiable risk of death that this absence created.”

Fire investigators concluded that the blaze originated in the chimney flue and was not intentionally set.

An attorney for the Darcys said they are "devastated" at what happened, but have "a stark difference of opinion" with the district attorney over the manslaughter charge.

Their bail was set at $50,000 each and they are next scheduled to appear in court on April 7.