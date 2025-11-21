Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thousands of air controllers miss out on FAA bonuses over single rule

Many controllers called out of work during the shutdown due to financial strain

Josh Funk
Thursday 20 November 2025 20:04 EST
FAA ends flight reduction order

Only 776 of the more than 10,000 air traffic controllers who worked without pay during the recent government shutdown are set to receive the $10,000 bonuses suggested by President Donald Trump. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that only controllers with perfect attendance records would qualify for the payments.

This decision follows a period of intense financial pressure for controllers, many of whom were forced to work for over a month without a salary. As the shutdown dragged on, a significant number began calling out of work; some sought side jobs, while others simply could not afford essential costs like childcare or fuel to get to their shifts.

These widespread absences led to considerable disruption, causing delays at airports across the country and prompting the government to cut flights at 40 of the busiest airports. Trump had initially suggested the bonuses for those who remained on the job via social media, also proposing that controllers who missed work should have their pay docked. However, FAA officials have not publicly indicated any plans to penalize staff.

The absence in air traffic controllers led to travel disruption across the United States.
The absence in air traffic controllers led to travel disruption across the United States. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

