University of Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes was injured in an auto wreck Saturday that left three people dead, including two children, according to police.

Police responded around 1:45 p.m. to a crash in Largo between a Kia Soul, which was making a left turn, and a Dodge Durango.

The wreck killed Jabari Elijah Solomon, 10, and Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria, 4, Largo Police told ESPN, adding that they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck. A third victim, 78-year-old Gail Price, died on Sunday.

Several others were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to officials.

Police have not yet publicly identified who was driving in the crash or what caused the wreck.

Photos of the scene showed a mangled Dodge SUV with damage to its hood and front bumper, as well as a green Kia missing sections of its rear window and bumper that appeared to have crashed into a fence.

An anonymous bystander who said they were the first to see the crash told WFLA drivers regularly “hot rod” along the stretch of road in Largo where the accident took place, driving at speeds reaching 80 mph.

“Many times we call the police,” the resident said. “No, there’s nothing. Not much changes.”

The Independent has contacted the Largo Police Department and the University of Miami for further comment.

Hayes, a sophomore considered one of the top college linebackers in the nation, grew up in Largo, and rejected offers from major out-of-state programs like Alabama and Notre Dame before committing to Miami, according to The Miami Herald.

He played 12 games for Miami last season, per the Associated Press.