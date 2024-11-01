'Scandal' cast will reunite for online script reading for hurricane relief in western North Carolina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The cast of ABC's hit political drama “Scandal” may need to brush up on their snappy, speedy delivery known as “Scandal-pace," because they're reuniting for a good cause. Its stars including Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and Bellamy Young will take part in a live virtual script reading on Nov. 17 to raise money for hurricane relief in western North Carolina.

Beginning Friday, fans can go online and donate to reserve a spot for the online reading. Proceeds will benefit United Way of North Carolina. Everyone who donates will be able to take part in a virtual pre-event with the cast and Shonda Rhimes will give an introduction.

Additional guest stars will also be announced. The online fundraising platform Prizeo is also holding a contest where one person who donates online via their site will be selected to read a role from the script with the actors. The winner should not worry about the “Scandal”-pace, assured Young over Zoom.

“Whomever the lucky reader is can read at whatever pace they want," she said.

Young, who played Mellie Young, the first lady and later Republican presidential nominee on “Scandal,” was born and raised in Asheville, North Carolina. She came up with the idea for the effort with a friend and took it to her fellow “Scandal” actors, who all jumped on board. Young said this is the first script reading the cast has all done together since the show ended after seven seasons in 2018.

Which episode they will be reading has not been announced yet.

Young said it's “been devastating” to see so many parts of her hometown badly damaged by Hurricane Helene, which ravaged western North Carolina one month ago.

“We spoke to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and so much needs to be rebuilt,” said Young. The state estimates recovery and rebuilding will cost $53 billion, as much of the infrastructure has been destroyed. More than 100,000 residents who use city water remain under an indefinite boil water advisory.

Young says she's not surprised that her former co-stars all agreed to take part, and she's certain the fans of the show, known as gladiators, will also want to join in. Now living in New York, Young is “stopped all the time” to talk about “Scandal.” “I just spoke to someone on 53rd Street,” she said Thursday.

Helene was the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005.