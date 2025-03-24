23andMe files for bankruptcy in US after data breach, big losses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Genetic testing giant 23andMe has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US while it searches for a buyer.

It comes as the company struggles in the aftermath of a data hack and deals with heavy financial losses.

The DNA testing company has also announced the immediate resignation of Anne Wojcicki, its co-founder and chief executive.

California-based 23andMe uses home saliva collection kits to analyze customers’ DNA and provide them with personalized reports on their ancestry.

Since being founded in 2006, it has sold more than 12 million DNA testing kits.

It operates in many major markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe.

23andMe said it had kickstarted voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the US – meaning it intends to reorganize its debts and assets to have a fresh start, while remaining in business.

open image in gallery 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki ( Getty )

It will also see the company put itself up for sale.

The resignation of Wojcicki is “effective immediately”, by mutual agreement, according to the group.

In a post to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Ms Wojcicki said she was “disappointed” by the bankruptcy plan but that she had resigned as chief executive so she could “be in the best position to pursue the company as an independent bidder”.

Chairperson Mark Jensen said: “After a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives, we have determined that a court-supervised sale process is the best path forward to maximise the value of the business.”

He said the process would help the firm address “operational and financial challenges”, including through further cost-cutting and resolving legal liabilities.

open image in gallery The 23andMe headquarters in California ( Getty )

“In addition, we are committed to continuing to safeguard customer data and being transparent about the management of user data going forward, and data privacy will be an important consideration in any potential transaction.”

23andMe came under investigation by the UK and Canadian data protection regulators over a 2023 data breach and concerns that genetic information may have been compromised.

It also settled a legal case in the US alleging that the company failed to protect the privacy of its customers.

The firm reported a loss before income tax of more than US$128 million in its latest financial results, covering April to December 2024.

It said lower kit sales and a decline in average selling prices were partly behind a drop in revenues.