Live: Trump speaks at campaign watch party as Republicans win crucial swing states
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Donald Trump speaks at his campaign watch party after the Republicans won two crucial swing states in the presidential election on Wednesday (6 November).
The chances of Kamala Harris securing the White House have narrowed significantly as Trump won North Carolina and Georgia, two of seven crucial battleground states.
In Palm Beach, there are scenes of jubilation from Trump supporters as they await remarks from the Republican nominee.
The economy and the state of US democracy are among the top issues cited by voters in NBC News’s exit poll, according to the preliminary results.
Thirty-five percent said democracy was their top issue while slightly fewer, 31 percent, said the economy. Abortion was the top issue for 14 percent of voters while 11 percent said immigration. Four percent said foreign policy was most important to them.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments