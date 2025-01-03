12-year-old boy dies after crashing into tree while skiing in New Hampshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A 12-year-old has died in a horrific accident after plowing into a tree while skiing in New Hampshire, said officials.

The young boy had been skiing at the Cranmore Mountain Resort on New Year’s Eve when he crashed into the tree, said Conway Police Department Thursday.

North Conway Fire and Rescue responded to the accident at the popular ski resort late morning after receiving reports of an unconscious boy on Skimobile Road in North Conway.

The child, who remains unidentified, had been skiing down The Bandit trail, which is listed as an intermediate run.

CPR was quickly initiated at the scene and he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

“When rescue personnel arrived on scene, the 12-year-old male was being treated by Cranmore Mountain Ski Patrol who had transported the boy to the base of the mountain,” the police said in a statement.

“He was then transported by Action Ambulance to Maine Health Memorial Hospital in North Conway where he passed as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision,” officials added.

“On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12-year-old boy,” said Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei.

When approached for comment a Cranmore Mountain Resort spokesperson told The Independent: “On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts, and prayers go out to the family. The entire Cranmore family grieves this tragic loss.”

When asked to comment on the number of incidents that have occurred at the Cranmore resort, the spokesperson did not respond.

Last March a 14-year-old boy died after crashing into a tree while snowboarding down a beginner trail on Dercum Mountain in Colorado.

Levi Inama had been a student at Palmer Ridge High School in Monument when the ski patrol was called then to a “serious incident.” The teenager died days later after being taken off life support at a Denver hospital, reported The Colorado Sun .

The Independent contacted the Conway Police Department for further information.