100-car pileup shuts down Michigan interstate with drivers left stranded in heavy snow
The crash is just the latest impact of the major winter storm moving across the country
A major crash involving more than 100 vehicles has shut down traffic in Michigan, leaving drivers stranded in snow.
The massive pileup Monday morning led the Michigan State Police to close both directions of Interstate 196 just southwest of Grand Rapids near Hudsonville while officials worked to remove all the vehicles, including more than 30 semitrailer trucks.
State Police said there were numerous injuries after the vehicles slammed into each other or slid off the road, but no deaths had been reported.
The crash is the latest impact of the major winter storm moving across the country.
The National Weather Service issued warnings about either extremely cold temperatures or the potential for winter storms across several states starting in northern Minnesota and stretching south and east into Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.
A day earlier, snow fell as far south as the Florida Panhandle and made it harder for football players to hang onto the ball during playoff games in Massachusetts and Chicago. Forecasters warned Monday that freezing temperatures are possible overnight into Tuesday across much of north-central Florida and southeast Georgia.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's office in Michigan said multiple crashes and jack-knifed semis were reported along with numerous cars that slid off the road.
Stranded motorists were being bused to Hudsonville High School, where they could call for help or arrange a ride.
Officials expected the road to be closed for several hours during the cleanup.
