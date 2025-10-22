At least 46 people killed in head-on bus crash in Uganda

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 46 people were killed when four vehicles crashed on a highway in western Uganda in one of the worst motor accidents in the East African country in recent years.

Police initially gave the death toll as 63 in a statement sent to reporters, but later revised it to 46, saying in another statement that some people found unconscious at the crash scene were actually still alive. “At the time of the crash, several victims were found unconscious, and some may have been mistakenly included in the initial fatality count,” the statement said.

Several others were injured in the crash that happened after midnight local time, early on Wednesday, on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda.

Two bus drivers going in opposite directions attempted to overtake other vehicles and collided near the town of Kiryandongo, according to police.

“In the process, both buses met head-on during the overtaking manoeuvres,” the police said.

open image in gallery At least 46 people were killed in the crash ( AP )

Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda and elsewhere in East Africa, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers. In August, a bus carrying mourners back home from a funeral in southwestern Kenya overturned and plunged into a ditch, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others.

The death toll in the latest crash in Uganda is uncommonly high, said Irene Nakasiita, a Red Cross spokeswoman who described victims left bleeding with broken limbs. She said the images from the scene were too gruesome to share.

“The magnitude of this incident is so big,” Nakasiita said.

While accident victims can expect to get help from onlookers and other first responders who rush to crash sites, “at night even bystanders are not there,” she said.

Most of the injured people are receiving treatment at a government hospital nearby.

In Uganda, 5,144 people were killed in road crashes in 2024. That number rose from 4,806 in 2023 and 4,534 in 2022, according to official police figures, which show a worrisome rise in the total number of those killed or injured in road crashes in recent years.

open image in gallery The death toll in the latest crash in Uganda is considered uncommonly high ( AP )

Careless overtaking and speeding accounted for 44.5 per cent of all crashes documented in 2024, the police's latest crime report said.

“As investigations continue, we strongly urge all motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads, especially avoiding dangerous and careless overtaking, which remains one of the leading causes of crashes in the country,” the police said in their statement after the latest crash.

In addition to reckless driving and bad infrastructure, there is poor enforcement of traffic rules, especially for heavy vehicles moving at night, said Joseph Beyanga, a road safety campaigner who for years has been trying to raise awareness about road carnage in Uganda.

He said that the crash in Kiryandongo showed he and others have more work to do. "These crashes are just a cruel reminder that we still have a long way to go," he said. “On the government side, there is a total absence of enforcement. What's happening on the roads is anarchy.”

Beyanga, campaigning as Joe Walker, organises regular walks from Kampala, the Ugandan capital, into the countryside that are often attended by hundreds of followers.

His next event, planned for November, will be a memorial walk of more than 60 kilometres in memory of hundreds of thousands killed or maimed in road crashes over the years, he said.