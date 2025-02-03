Trump cuts off funding to South Africa over 'land confiscation’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump said he was cutting off all future funding to South Africa, claiming the country was confiscating land and treating certain classes of people very badly.

His statement followed South African president Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of a bill last month allowing land expropriation without compensation under certain conditions in the public interest.

“South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social platform on Sunday.

“I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!” Mr Trump wrote.

The law aims to address racial disparities in land ownership that persist three decades after apartheid's demise in 1994. It follows the 1913 Natives Land Act, which forcibly displaced thousands of Black families in the country.

While land courts have returned some land through legal processes, the bill allows expropriation without compensation in certain cases to accelerate redistribution.

Mr Trump later told reporters that South Africa’s leadership was involved in “some terrible things, horrible things” and implied, without offering evidence or specifics, that the situation extended beyond land confiscation.

South Africa’s foreign ministry responded to Mr Trump’s statements on Monday and said that “we trust President Trump’s advisors will make use of the investigative period to attain a thorough understanding of South Africa’s policies within the framework of a constitutional democracy”.

The foreign ministry added in a statement: “This approach will promote a well-informed viewpoint that values and recognises our nation’s dedication to democratic ideals and governance.”

It said: “It may become clear that our expropriation act is not exceptional, as many countries have similar legislation.”

Reuters reported that in 2023, the US provided approximately $440m in assistance to South Africa.

Last month, Mr Ramaphosa said he was unconcerned about US relations under Mr Trump, having spoken to him after his election and looking forward to cooperation.

“I’m not worried about our relations. I spoke to him soon after he was elected, congratulated him, and we both said we are looking forward to continued dealings and engagements,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Trump administration has suspended all foreign assistance for 90 days, raising uncertainty about the future of its primary international aid agency, with its website going dark and dozens of employees placed on leave.

Few days ago, Mr Trump attempted to renew his threat against a bloc of nine nations in case they tried to undermine the US dollar. He threatened economic retaliation if these “seemingly hostile countries” moved away from the dollar, Mr Trump said on Truth Social in a statement nearly identical to one he posted on 30 November.

South Africa is also a part of the Brics nations – a bloc of nine nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.