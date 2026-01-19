Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

At least 11 schoolchildren dead in South Africa minibus horror crash

A general view of South African Police Service (SAPS) tape
A general view of South African Police Service (SAPS) tape (AFP via Getty Images)

At least 11 schoolchildren were killed on Monday morning when a minibus collided with a truck in a city south of Johannesburg, South African media reported.

Five other pupils sustained "critical injuries" in the incident in the industrial city of Vanderbijlpark and were en route to a hospital for urgent medical care, public broadcaster the South African Broadcasting Corporation said.

Emergency services are on the scene.

South Africa has a bad road safety record, which the government is trying to address.

Last year the country recorded 11,418 road deaths, according to data released last week, about 6% lower than 2024's number.

The transport ministry says reckless driving including speeding and drink-driving are among the major causes of road deaths.

Last week Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said it was time to change the law to scrap the current legal alcohol limit when driving in favour of a zero-tolerance approach.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in