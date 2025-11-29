Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Four men suspected of planning to fight for Russia arrested in South Africa

Reports have emerged of 17 other South African nationals becoming stranded in Ukraine

Nellie Peyton
Saturday 29 November 2025 10:29 EST
Comments
South African police said they arrested four men en route to Russia who are suspected of having been recruited to fight in the military there
South African police said they arrested four men en route to Russia who are suspected of having been recruited to fight in the military there (AP)

Police in South Africa have confirmed the arrest of four men at a Johannesburg boarding gate, who were allegedly en route to Russia to fight in its military.

The individuals were apprehended on Friday, weeks after reports emerged of 17 other South African nationals becoming stranded in Ukraine, having been lured into mercenary forces with promises of lucrative contracts.

South African law strictly prohibits citizens from providing military assistance to foreign governments or participating in foreign armies without explicit authorisation.

"The arrests followed a tip-off from (Johannesburg airport police) regarding four males who were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates," the elite Hawks police unit said in a statement on Saturday.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had allegedly been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation military," it added.

It is illegal under South African law for citizens to provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in foreign armies without authorisation
It is illegal under South African law for citizens to provide military assistance to foreign governments or participate in foreign armies without authorisation (AP)

The Hawks said the four suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday on suspicion of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into how the 17 men ended up fighting in Ukraine, amid ongoing efforts to bring them home.

Police have also said they will investigate Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was accused by her half-sister of being involved in luring those men to Russia under false pretences.

Zuma-Sambudla resigned as a member of parliament on Friday, but has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in