At least ten killed in mass shooting in South Africa
Manhunt for the suspects launched
Ten people have reportedly been killed in a shooting in the Bekkersdal township west of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News.
A manhunt for the suspects involved in the shooting has been launched, the South African Police Service said in a post on X.
“It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire at tavern patrons and continued to shoot randomly as they fled the scene,” the police said.
A motive for the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are working to identify the victims.
“We are still busy obtaining statements. Our national crime and management team has arrived,” Fred Kekana, acting commissioner of the Gauteng province, where the crime occurred, was quoted as saying by AFP.
“Ten people are dead. We don’t have a breakdown of who they are,” a police spokesperson said.
