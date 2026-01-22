South Africa’s Kruger National Park to take years to recover from devastating floods
Devastating floods led to hundreds of people being evacuated from Kruger Park earlier this month
South Africa's iconic Kruger National Park faces a daunting recovery, with severe floods expected to take years to repair and cost millions of pounds, the environment minister confirmed on Thursday.
The flagship game reserve, a vital draw for both local and international tourists, sustained extensive damage after heavy rains caused several rivers to burst their banks last week, leading to its temporary closure.
Fifteen tourist camps within the park remain shut, with some completely inaccessible due to the floodwaters, according to Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp.
While hundreds of people were safely evacuated and no lives were lost, the financial and logistical challenges are significant. Initial assessments estimate repairs will exceed 500 million rand (£22 million), with the full restoration effort projected to span up to five years.
"The recent floods that we've experienced have had a devastating effect on the park," Mr Aucamp told Reuters, underscoring the scale of the disaster.
"The indication is that it will take as long as five years to repair all the bridges and roads and other infrastructure."
Reuters journalists visiting the park last week witnessed a dramatic scene, with bridges entirely submerged by rushing water and hippos observed swimming amidst treetops – a stark illustration of the deluge's power.
Despite the widespread inundation, park officials have expressed limited concern for the wildlife, noting that animals instinctively seek higher ground during such events.
However, they have issued warnings to nearby residents regarding crocodiles potentially displaced beyond their usual habitats, posing a new risk.
These increasingly severe and frequent flooding events in southeastern Africa are widely linked to climate change, which intensifies storms in the adjacent Indian Ocean.
Neighbouring country Mozambique is also grappling with devastating floods, forcing tens of thousands to abandon their homes in recent days, highlighting a regional crisis.
