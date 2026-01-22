South Africa’s Kruger National Park to take years to recover from devastating floods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa's iconic Kruger National Park faces a daunting recovery, with severe floods expected to take years to repair and cost millions of pounds, the environment minister confirmed on Thursday.

The flagship game reserve, a vital draw for both local and international tourists, sustained extensive damage after heavy rains caused several rivers to burst their banks last week, leading to its temporary closure.

Fifteen tourist camps within the park remain shut, with some completely inaccessible due to the floodwaters, according to Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp.

While hundreds of people were safely evacuated and no lives were lost, the financial and logistical challenges are significant. Initial assessments estimate repairs will exceed 500 million rand (£22 million), with the full restoration effort projected to span up to five years.

open image in gallery Floods hit Kruger National Park this month ( AFP via Getty Images )

"The recent floods that we've experienced have had a devastating effect on the park," Mr Aucamp told Reuters, underscoring the scale of the disaster.

"The indication is that it will take as long as five years to repair all the bridges and roads and other infrastructure."

Reuters journalists visiting the park last week witnessed a dramatic scene, with bridges entirely submerged by rushing water and hippos observed swimming amidst treetops – a stark illustration of the deluge's power.

Despite the widespread inundation, park officials have expressed limited concern for the wildlife, noting that animals instinctively seek higher ground during such events.

However, they have issued warnings to nearby residents regarding crocodiles potentially displaced beyond their usual habitats, posing a new risk.

These increasingly severe and frequent flooding events in southeastern Africa are widely linked to climate change, which intensifies storms in the adjacent Indian Ocean.

Neighbouring country Mozambique is also grappling with devastating floods, forcing tens of thousands to abandon their homes in recent days, highlighting a regional crisis.