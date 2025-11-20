Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu jailed for life over terrorism charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Nigerian court has handed separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu a life sentence after convicting him on all seven terrorism-related charges.

The verdict, delivered on Thursday, concludes a decade-long trial that has heightened tensions across the country's southeast.

Judge James Omotosho stated that prosecutors successfully demonstrated how Kanu's broadcasts and directives to his now-proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group instigated fatal assaults on both security forces and civilians.

This violence was part of his campaign for an independent Biafra state for the ethnic Igbo-dominated region. The region previously attempted to secede as the Republic of Biafra in 1967, sparking a three-year civil war that claimed over a million lives.

Security was tight around the Abuja court amid fears of protests and violence. Analysts warn that the conviction could stoke separatist sentiment and complicate efforts to restore calm in the region, where authorities blame IPOB for a wave of deadly attacks.

Omotosho declined the prosecutors' request for a death penalty, saying he must "temper justice with mercy" despite Kanu's arrogance and lack of remorse.

open image in gallery Prosecutors successfully demonstrated how Kanu's broadcasts and directives to his now-proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group instigated fatal assaults on both security forces and civilians ( AP foto )

"The death sentence globally is being frowned upon by the international community so consequently and in the interest of justice, I hereby sentence the convict to life imprisonment," he said.

"His intention was quite clear as he believed in violence. These threats of violence were nothing but terrorist acts, which were duly carried out by his followers," Omotosho said.

Kanu also got a combined 25 years in jail for two of the charges, without the option of a fine, which will all run concurrently. He has a 90-day window to file an appeal.

Angry Kanu argues he did not get a fair trial

Kanu, who has been in custody since his controversial re-arrest in Kenya in 2021, shouted angrily during the proceedings and was kicked out of court ahead of the ruling. He had argued that his unlawful extradition from Kenya undermined any chance of a fair trial.

Thursday's judgment followed months of legal drama that included four different judges. The government closed its case after calling five witnesses, but Kanu refused to open his defence, arguing that Nigeria's terrorism law had been repealed and that the charges were invalid.

His no-case submission was dismissed in September after sacking his legal team in open court, and the judge gave him multiple opportunities to present a defence.

Earlier in November, Omotosho ruled that Kanu had squandered a six-day window allotted for his defence and the court had no option but to close the case.

Kanu, a dual Nigerian-British citizen, first faced charges in 2015 and briefly secured bail in 2017 before fleeing the country.