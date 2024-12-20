Stampede at Christmas fair in Nigeria kills at least 35 children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least 35 children have died and six were severely injured after a crowd crush at a Christmas funfair in the southwestern city of Ibadan in Nigeria.

Police said they have arrested eight people, including the organiser of the carnival Naomi Silekunola.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a fair organised at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan where over 5,000 children had gathered.

The organisers announced that the children “will win exciting prizes like scholarships and other bountiful gifts”.

The crowd crush happened as the main organiser arrived at the event and the children tried to gain entry to receive the cash prize and also food.

Videos from the scene showed huge crowds of people and some parents carrying the lifeless bodies of their children in the commotion.

Adewale Osifeso, a spokesperson for the police command in Oyo state, said they had arrested the principal of the school along with the organiser and an investigation into homicide has been opened.

“Justice will be served accordingly,” he said.

The police increased security in the area to maintain law and order, fearing protests and unrest.

“Residents around the axis are advised not to panic as they would witness high level patrols and visible police presence,” the statement said.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu extended his condolences to the families of those who died, and promised an investigation.

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde said work on a thorough investigation has already begun.

“Our hearts remain with the families and loved ones impacted by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he wrote. “We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths.”

A large number of children and their parents had converged as they were hoping to receive 5,000 naira each (about £2.50) as well as free food.

Nigeria, the most populated country in Africa with 230 million people, is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation. Inflation has hit the highest rate in three decades with food prices rising particularly fast.

A crowd crush in March this year killed two female students as thousands gathered for a rice distribution programme at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, near the capital Abuja.

Three days later at least seven died in a stampede in the northern Bauchi state when people gathered to collect handouts of 5,000 naira promised by a philanthropist.