Nigerian military officers to face trial over alleged coup plot

A group of Nigerian military officers are set to face trial for allegedly plotting to overthrow the West African nation’s government.

The Nigeria Defence Headquarters confirmed the news on Monday, citing an investigative panel’s findings.

At least 16 officers were initially arrested in October over what military authorities termed “acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations”.

The arrests, alongside local media reports of a failed coup, had already fuelled regional tensions amid a spate of military takeovers across West Africa.

The investigation into the officers' conduct has now concluded, revealing a coup plot against President Bola Tinubu's administration, Nigerian military spokesman Samaila Uba said on Monday.

“The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” Mr Uba said.

open image in gallery Nigeria's national flag flies above a factory ( AFP )

The officers found culpable will be arraigned before a military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with military procedures, he added.

It was not clear how many of the 16 officers who were arrested will face trial and authorities did not provide their names.

Further measures were also being taken to preserve order, discipline and the effectiveness of the military, Mr Uba said.

The coup plot comes on the heels of a surge in coups and attempted coups in West and Central Africa.

The latest took place in Benin and Guinea-Bissau late in 2025.

The military takeovers follow a pattern of disputed elections, constitutional upheaval, security crises and youth discontent, experts said.

Nigeria became independent from the United Kingdom in 1960 and was ruled by a military government from 1966, following which five military coups took place.

The most recent coup occurred in 1993 and multi-party democracy was restored in 1999.

Concerns have grown recently over worsening hardship, due in part to the government's austerity measures.