151 dead as Nigeria struggles with rapidly spreading outbreak

Health authorities in Nigeria are struggling to contain a rapidly spreading meningitis outbreak that has so far killed 151 people - with children affected the most.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported this week that cases, initially identified in October, have now spread to 23 of the country's 36 states. Nearly half of the fatalities (74) have occurred this year alone.

Local partners described the recent rise in fatalities as "alarming". The NCDC has highlighted a critical factor contributing to the high death toll, namely delayed access to healthcare. NCDC spokesperson Sani Datti explained that many infected individuals either do not seek medical attention or arrive at health facilities too late, already suffering from severe complications.

This issue has plagued previous outbreaks in Nigeria. The outbreak comes at a particularly challenging time for Nigeria's healthcare system, which is grappling with the impact of US aid cuts implemented earlier this year.

Nigeria relied heavily on such aid over the years to help fight similar outbreaks and support its underfunded healthcare systems.

Meningitis outbreaks are a seasonal occurrence in Nigeria, particularly during the dry season in the northern regions. However, the scale and severity of the current outbreak, coupled with the existing challenges facing the healthcare system, demand immediate and comprehensive action to control the spread of the disease and prevent further loss of life.

Almost all the worst-hit states are in the north, where health providers have warned the outbreak is rapidly spreading in hard-to-reach areas.

Meningitis, more common during the hot season in Nigeria, affects the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is a major public health challenge for a country already grappling with "the world's highest burden of malaria", according to the World Health Organisation.

Last week, Nigeria received the first batch of more than one million vaccine doses from the global vaccine alliance Gavi, described by local officials as a crucial milestone in disease response.

The NCDC also said it is working with state authorities to scale up disease surveillance with a focus on tracking new cases, laboratory testing, and public sensitization campaigns to curb the outbreak.

Campaigns are also being rolled out, urging residents to take precautionary measures and seek immediate medical attention if they are experiencing symptoms such as high fever, stiff neck and severe headaches.

However, access to hospitals remains a huge problem, local partners say.

Simba Tirima, Nigeria's country representative for French medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF), said: "We have seen hundreds of admissions and scores of deaths in just a few weeks.

“The high fatality rate is due to access (to) care, there are challenges with that and low vaccination coverage."

Mr Tirima said the most vulnerable are residents in remote areas who often arrive late to MSF facilities. "We know that meningitis progresses rapidly, and patients' (conditions) can deteriorate in 24 hours," he added, calling for mass vaccination campaigns.