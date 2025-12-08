Bodies discovered at suspected organ-harvesting ring in hotel
Police have sealed a hotel and private mortuary in Nigeria allegedly owned by a suspected kidnapper, after a weekend raid uncovered decomposed and mutilated corpses in a suspected illegal organ-harvesting operation.
Imo police spokesperson Henry Okoye said on Monday that the raid was conducted at the Umuhu autonomous community in Ngor-Okpala district in southeast Nigeria's Imo state following a tip-off.
Police also searched the suspect's residence and recovered additional evidence, Okoye said without providing details.
Police officers are now hunting for the suspect, who has now been declared wanted.
The raid included the Imo health commissioner, a pathologist, local officials, and vigilantes who were working with the police.
In a statement, Okoye said: “A hotel and a private mortuary owned by the suspect, allegedly used by kidnappers and violent criminals, were inspected.
“At the mortuary, decomposed and mutilated corpses were discovered in unhygienic conditions, raising suspicions of illegal organ-harvesting activities.
“Following these discoveries, both the hotel and mortuary were sealed on the directive of the State Government.
“The suspect’s residence was also searched, and crucial exhibits were recovered. Forensic experts documented and secured evidence.
“The Commissioner of Police assured the public that all accomplices would be identified and brought to justice.”
Okoye added that an investigation into suspected organ-harvesting operations has begun.
He added: “Maximum security has been deployed along the Owerri–Aba Expressway. The Command assures travelers during the holidays of its commitment to their safety.”
Nigeria has been plagued by an escalating crime wave, with kidnapping gangs expanding into ritual killings and suspected organ-trafficking rings.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has sought more help from France to fight widespread violence in the north of the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, weeks after the United States threatened to intervene to protect Nigeria's Christians.
Macron said he had a phone call with Tinubu on Sunday, where he conveyed France's support to Nigeria as it grapples with several security challenges, "particularly the terrorist threat in the North."
