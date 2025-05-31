At least 151 killed after flash floods submerge Nigerian town
Heavy rainfall has sparked flooding and forced thousands to flee their homes
At least 151 people have died after heavy rainfall sparked severe flooding in Mokwa, a market town in north-central Nigeria.
Ibrahim Audu Husseini, spokesman for the Niger state emergency agency, stated that more than 3,000 people have been displaced by the disaster in the town, situated more than 180 miles west of Nigeria's capital, Abuja.
The flooding, triggered by heavy rainfall, affected at least 500 households across three communities early Friday.
Husseini noted that the intense flooding left many homes submerged, with only roofs visible above the water, and residents wading through waist-deep water.
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said he has directed the activation of the national emergency response center to quickly assist the state.
“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilized to support the state government’s efforts,” Tinubu said in a late night message.
“Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of.”
Residents were mourning the dead on Saturday as some awaited news of their loved ones still unaccounted for. They also lamented the destruction caused in the town, a major meeting point where traders from the south buy beans, onions and other food from farmers in the north.
“We lost many lives, and the properties, our farm produce. Those that have their storage have lost it,” said resident Kazeem Muhammed.
Nigeria is prone to flooding during the rainy season, which began in April.
In 2022, Nigeria experienced its worst wave of floods in more than a decade which killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland.
The flooding incident in Niger state occurred on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, Hussaini said, with a number of people still in the water.