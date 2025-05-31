Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 151 people have died after heavy rainfall sparked severe flooding in Mokwa, a market town in north-central Nigeria.

Ibrahim Audu Husseini, spokesman for the Niger state emergency agency, stated that more than 3,000 people have been displaced by the disaster in the town, situated more than 180 miles west of Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

The flooding, triggered by heavy rainfall, affected at least 500 households across three communities early Friday.

Husseini noted that the intense flooding left many homes submerged, with only roofs visible above the water, and residents wading through waist-deep water.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said he has directed the activation of the national emergency response center to quickly assist the state.

“Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, and all relevant federal agencies have been mobilized to support the state government’s efforts,” Tinubu said in a late night message.

“Relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay. We will ensure that no Nigerian affected by this disaster is left behind or unheard of.”

open image in gallery People search in flooded area following a downpour in Mokwa, Nigeria on Friday, May 30, 2025 ( Associated Press/Chenemi Bamaiyi )

Residents were mourning the dead on Saturday as some awaited news of their loved ones still unaccounted for. They also lamented the destruction caused in the town, a major meeting point where traders from the south buy beans, onions and other food from farmers in the north.

“We lost many lives, and the properties, our farm produce. Those that have their storage have lost it,” said resident Kazeem Muhammed.

Nigeria is prone to flooding during the rainy season, which began in April.

In 2022, Nigeria experienced its worst wave of floods in more than a decade which killed more than 600 people, displaced around 1.4 million and destroyed 440,000 hectares of farmland.

The flooding incident in Niger state occurred on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning, Hussaini said, with a number of people still in the water.