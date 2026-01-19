Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 150 worshippers have been abducted by gunmen from three separate churches in Nigeria.

The simultaneous attacks took place on Sunday in Kurmin Wali, a community in the Kajuru area of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria.

Usman Danlami Stingo, a lawmaker representing the area at the state parliament, said they took place at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), another church belonging to the denomination Cherubim and Seraphim and at a Catholic church in the region.

"As of yesterday, 177 people were missing, and 11 came back. So we have 168 still missing," he said.

Police in Kaduna state have not commented.

No group has taken responsibility.

Such attacks are common in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where multiple gangs and religious armed groups attack remote communities with limited security and government presence.

The northern region of the country has been hit hardest.

Similar attacks on churches have sparked allegations of the persecution of Christians by U.S. President Donald Trump and some American lawmakers.

The U.S. government launched military strikes in Sokoto on Dec. 25, allegedly targeting an Islamic State group in the region.

The Nigerian government has rejected the characterization of the country's escalating security crises as a "Christian genocide."

Also on Sunday, Nigerian air force strikes reportedly killed over 40 militants and destroyed around 10 canoes in Borno state, the military announced.

The operations, part of ongoing efforts, targeted Lake Chad groups.

Borno remains the epicentre of a 17-year Islamist insurgency in Nigeria's northeast, as Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters recently escalated attacks on military convoys and civilians.

Air force spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame confirmed airstrikes on 15 and 16 January in Musarram and Azir signal renewed military pressure on insurgents.

These groups frequently exploit the region's rugged terrain to launch raids on troops and nearby communities.

The air force stated that militants were hit in Musarram on Thursday following intelligence indicating they were massing in canoes to attack Baga town and the fish dam area of Lake Chad.

Ejodame said in a statement that "three bombing runs broke up the group, with fleeing gunmen tracked into nearby trees and neutralised."