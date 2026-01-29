Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gunfire and loud explosions echoed around Niger’s international airport in what two security sources described as a "terrorist attack", before calm returned to the Niamey capital on Thursday morning.

Businesses and schools were open in the city of about 1.5 million, and people were moving about freely, apart from a cordoned-off zone near the airport, which was heavily patrolled by defence and security forces, the Reuters witness said.

Two security sources described the incident, which occurred shortly before midnight, as a "terrorist attack" and said security had been reinforced around the airport following an internal alert about an imminent attack on the site.

They said a store of uranium currently held at the airport had not been affected by the attack.

Nigerien authorities moved the uranium yellowcake late last year from the Somair mine in Arlit to the Niamey base for export after seizing control of the mine from French nuclear group Orano, according to two other sources, who estimated it to be around 1,000 metric tons of uranium.

Two security sources described the incident at Niamey airport, which occurred shortly before midnight, as a ‘terrorist attack’ ( 2026 Planet Labs PBC/AFP via Get )

Two more sources confirmed that the uranium was still at the airport at the time of the incident on Wednesday night.

Yellowcake, or uranium oxide concentrate, is a powdered form of uranium which can be processed to make fuel for nuclear power production.

A reinforced security presence was visible on the main thoroughfares of the capital on Thursday, especially on the road leading toward the airport, the witness added.

The heavy gunfire began shortly before midnight on Wednesday and continued for over an hour, the Reuters witness said.

A video shared on social media platform X appeared to show the city's night skyline illuminated by gunfire, though Reuters has not independently verified the footage.

A spokesperson for Niger's military government, which seized power in a July 2023 coup, was not immediately available for comment.

The West African nation, like its Sahel neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, has struggled to contain attacks from jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have killed thousands and displaced millions in the three nations.

An American missionary was kidnapped in Niamey in October, leading the United States to warn its citizens against travelling to the country. Five Indian citizens, a Swiss citizen and an Austrian citizen were kidnapped in more remote parts of the country last year.