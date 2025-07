Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For years, Kenneth Harris yearned for a place where his dark skin was a mark of shared heritage, not suspicion. Two years ago, the 38-year-old retired veteran found that solace in Kenya, buying a one-way ticket from Atlanta.

Now based in Nairobi, Mr Harris has established an Airbnb business and found a vibrant community. He enjoys a luxurious lifestyle in an upmarket apartment, often admiring the city's golden sunsets from his rooftop terrace.

Mr Harris is among a growing number of African Americans choosing to relocate to the East African nation, often describing the move as 'coming home' – a phrase commonly used within the Black community to signify a reconnection with their ancestral roots. Like many others drawn to Nairobi in recent years, he was attracted by Kenya’s tropical climate and the warmth and friendliness of its people, with whom he feels a profound historical and cultural connection.

“I have always had that adventurous spirit, especially when I joined the military and got to go to different countries. So I am taking the opportunity to venture out to new places," he said. “That is what allowed me to make a home away from home and Kenya is my new home.”

open image in gallery Kenneth Harris, a 38-year-old retired veteran, lifts weights at a gym in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Some friends have reaching out to him to explore a “change from the U.S for their peace of mind,” he said.

Several other African Americans who have “come home” like him have set up thriving businesses in Nairobi that include travel agencies, restaurants and farms.

Many African Americans who have sought a better life abroad or are considering it said President Donald Trump's administration — with its crackdown on diversity programs — isn't the main reason they want to move.

Rather, most say they had been mulling a move for some time, and the current political environment in the U.S. may be pushing them to act sooner than initially planned.

“I can’t say the administration is the reason why the people I know want to part ways from America. Some are planning to move for a better quality of living life,” Harris said.

Auston Holleman, an American YouTuber who has lived in various countries for almost a decade, said he settled on Kenya nine months ago because people “look like me.”

“It is not like going to Europe or going to some Latin American countries where there are not many Black people,” he said.

open image in gallery A general view shows part of the commercial district of Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Kasuku) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Holleman, who often films his daily life, said he felt that the social fabric in the U.S. was “broken." In contrast, he said he felt socially accepted in Kenya. He cited an experience when his taxi driver’s car stopped, and in five minutes they got help from a random stranger.

“That made me realize I was in the right place,” he said.

Growing numbers are interested in leaving the US

Other African countries have attracted even larger numbers of African Americans. Ghana, which launched a “Year of the Return” program to attract the Black diaspora in 2019, said last year it held a ceremony that granted citizenship to 524 people, mostly Black Americans.

African American businesses such as Adilah Relocation Services have seen a notable rise in the number of African Americans seeking to move to Kenya.

The company’s founder, Adilah Mohammad, moved to Kenya four days after her mother’s funeral in search of healing.

She says the peace and restoration she experienced in Kenya made her stay — and advocate for those searching for the same. Her company helps clients relocate by house hunting, shopping for furniture and ensuring banking and medical services are seamless.

“There are 15 families that have come so far, and we have five more on the calendar that are coming in the next 90 days. We have people that have booked for 2026 with no date, they just know that they are leaving,” she says.

Mohammad said many African Americans have been planning their move for decades.

“For me it is a movement. It is people deciding to make a choice for themselves, they are not being forced, shackles are being broken. When they say they are coming home, they are choosing to be free and it is mental freedom and so I am ecstatic,” she says.

Experts say African economies are likely to benefit from these moves, especially from those willing to tackle corruption and create a healthy environment for investors.

Raphael Obonyo, a public policy expert at U.N-Habitat, says the U.S is losing resources — as well as the popular narrative that America is the land of opportunities and dreams.

“This reverse migration is denting that narrative, so America is most likely to lose including things like brain drain,” he explained.

For Mohammad, the sense of belonging has given her peace within.

“I love being here. Returning to Africa is one thing, but finding the place that you feel like you belong is another,” she said.