Moroccan King urges people against sacrificing sheep for Eid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In an unprecedented move, King Mohammed VI of Morocco has urged citizens to forgo the traditional purchase of sheep for sacrifice during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha holiday.

The announcement, delivered on state-run Al Aoula television by Minister of Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq, cited economic hardship and climate change as key factors driving a national sheep shortage and soaring livestock prices.

Reading a letter from the King, Toufiq emphasized Morocco's responsibility to acknowledge the difficult circumstances impacting its people.

The King, also Morocco's highest religious authority, expressed concern that continuing the tradition this year would inflict "real harm" on a significant portion of the population, particularly those with limited incomes.

The royal decree breaks with long-standing tradition, highlighting the severity of the situation facing the nation.

Eid al-Adha, which takes place this year in early June, is an annual “feast of sacrifice” in which Muslims slaughter livestock to honor a passage of the Quran in which the prophet Ibrahim prepared to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, who intervened and replaced the child with a sheep.

It's a major holiday from Senegal to Indonesia, with traditions so embedded that families have been known to take out loans to buy sheep.

The prices have become so exorbitant that 55 per cent of families surveyed by the Moroccan NGO Moroccan Center for Citizenship last year said they struggled to cover the costs of purchasing sheep and the utensils needed to prepare them.

That's in part because of a six-year drought in North Africa that's caused unrelenting inflation to hit food markets.

The sheep price spikes are driven by increasingly sparse pastures, which offer less grazing room and raise the costs of feed for herders and farmers.

Morocco's agricultural minister told reporters earlier this month that rainfall this season was currently 53 per cent below the last 30 years' annual average and sheep and cattle herds had shrunk 38 per cent since 2016, the last time Morocco conducted a livestock census.

The country has in recent years subsidised and imported livestock, including from Australia, Spain and Romania.

The price of preferred domestic sheep can often exceed monthly household earnings in Morocco, where the monthly minimum wage remains 3,000 Moroccan dirhams ($302).

It's the first time in 29 years that Morocco has asked citizens to forego holiday feasting and reflects that food prices remain a struggle for many despite Morocco's transformation from a largely agrarian nation to a mixed economy whose cities have some of the Middle East and Africa's most modern infrastructure.

King Hassan II issued similar decrees three times throughout his reign, during wartime, drought and when the IMF mandated Morocco end food subsidies.

Activists groups — including the country's trade unions — have protested the costs of basic food items and decried the government's efforts to curb price spikes as insufficient.