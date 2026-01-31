Mine collapse in eastern Congo leaves at least 200 dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 200 people have died following a devastating landslide that engulfed several mines at a major coltan mining site in eastern Congo earlier this week, rebel authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The catastrophe occurred on Wednesday at the Rubaya mines, an area under the control of M23 rebels. Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, spokesperson for the rebel-appointed governor of North-Kivu province, attributed the landslide to heavy rains.

"For now, there are more than 200 dead, some of whom are still in the mud and have not yet been recovered," Muyisa stated.

He added that numerous others were injured and transported to three health facilities in Rubaya, with ambulances expected to transfer the wounded to Goma, approximately 50 kilometres (30 miles) away, on Saturday.

In response, the rebel-appointed governor of North Kivu has temporarily suspended artisanal mining at the site and ordered the relocation of residents whose shelters were built perilously close to the mine.

A former miner at the site highlighted the persistent danger, explaining that repeated landslides are common due to tunnels being dug by hand, poorly constructed, and lacking maintenance.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Clovis Mafare said: "People dig everywhere, without control or safety measures. In a single pit, there can be as many as 500 miners, and because the tunnels run parallel, one collapse can affect many pits at once."

Rubaya is situated in the heart of eastern Congo, a mineral-rich region that has endured decades of brutal violence involving government forces and various armed groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23.

The rebels’ recent resurgence has intensified the conflict, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Congo is a critical global supplier of coltan, a black metallic ore containing tantalum, an essential component in smartphones, computers, and aircraft engines.

In 2023, the country produced around 40 per cent of the world’s coltan, with Rubaya’s mines alone contributing over 15 per cent of the global tantalum supply.

M23 seized Rubaya and its mines in May 2024. A UN report indicates that since taking control, the rebels have imposed taxes on coltan trade and transport, reportedly generating at least $800,000 (£630,000) monthly.

Eastern Congo has been plagued by intermittent crises for decades, leading to one of the world’s largest humanitarian emergencies, with over 7 million people displaced.

More than 300,000 have fled their homes since December alone. Despite a US-brokered deal between the Congolese and Rwandan governments and ongoing negotiations, fighting persists across multiple fronts, causing numerous civilian and military casualties.

The deal also grants the US government and American companies access to these critical minerals.