Dozens of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Libya coast
The boat capsized on Friday in the Central Mediterranean, the world’s deadliest migration route
Fifty-three migrants, including two babies, are dead or missing after a rubber boat carrying 55 people capsized off the coast of Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.
Two Nigerian women were rescued after the vessel overturned north of Zuwara, Libya, on 6 February.
One survivor said they lost their husband, while another reported losing her two babies when the boat sank.
The boat, which was carrying migrants and refugees from African countries, departed from Al-Zawiya, Libya, at around 11pm on Thursday 5 February. It capsized around six hours later after taking on water.
According to IOM data, at least 375 migrants have been reported dead or missing after multiple shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean, which is the world’s deadliest migration route.
The two survivors have been provided with emergency medical care by IOM teams.
More follows on this breaking news story...
