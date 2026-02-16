Charcoal smugglers stage fake funeral procession through town
Around 30 large bags of charcoal were found following a tip-off
Malawian authorities are searching for at least nine people who orchestrated a fake funeral procession to smuggle charcoal in a hearse, police and forestry officials confirmed on Monday.
The scheme was uncovered after officers intercepted the vehicle, revealing an empty casket concealing a significant haul of illegal goods.
Charcoal smuggling is a pervasive issue in the southern African nation, contributing significantly to rampant deforestation.
However, this particular method of transportation marks a new low for those seeking to evade detection. Forestry officers, acting on an anonymous tip, stopped the "funeral" at a roadblock in Chikwawa, approximately 40 km south of Blantyre.
Inside the hearse, officials discovered an empty coffin, beneath which were packed around 30 large bags of charcoal, valued at 3 million Malawian kwacha (£1,300).
Chikwawa district forestry officer Hector Nkawihe stated that those found guilty could face up to five years in prison or substantial fines.
The widespread reliance on charcoal for cooking, exacerbated by frequent electricity blackouts, fuels the illegal trade.
The suspects were initially detained but subsequently managed to escape custody, leaving behind the impounded hearse. Authorities are now actively pursuing the individuals involved.
"They face two charges of illegal possession of forestry products and transportation of the same," he said.
A police spokesman confirmed the incident to Reuters and said the suspects remained at large and had not yet been charged.
