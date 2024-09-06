Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



At least 17 children have died and 13 others were severely burned in a fire that engulfed a school in central Kenya on Friday.

The fire began on Thursday night in a dormitory of the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri, a town in the country’s central highlands around 150km north of Nairobi.

National police spokesperson Resila Onyango said the bodies of those killed were “burnt beyond recognition”.

“There are 17 fatalities from this incident and there are also others who were taken to hospital with serious injuries,” she said.

She added that police fear the death toll could rise further, with the possibility that more bodies will be recovered from the wreckage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and authorities have launched an investigation.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, where many students stay because parents believe it gives them more time to study.

In 2017, at least 10 students were killed in a fire at a school in Nairobi.

