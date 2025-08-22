Fears for more victims as new bodies exhumed from doomsday cult graves
Paul Mackenzie instructed his followers to starve themselves to death in order to ‘meet Jesus’
Five bodies have been exhumed from shallow graves in coastal Kenya, close to a site where over 400 followers of a doomsday cult were discovered two years ago.
Government pathologist Dr Richard Njoroge confirmed on Thursday that ten human body parts were also recovered, scattered in nearby thickets within the Kwa Binzaro area of Kilifi County. This location is approximately two kilometres (1.5 miles) from the infamous Shakahola cult site, with exhumation efforts set to continue on Friday.
The ongoing operation, spearheaded by homicide detectives, forensic experts, and pathologists, has additionally unearthed 27 suspected mass graves, fuelling concerns that further remains may be buried as investigations into the deaths commence.
In 2023, more than 400 bodies were exhumed from shallow graves in the Shakahola area of Kilifi County, where pastor Paul Mackenzie instructed his followers to starve themselves to death in order to "meet Jesus." He was arrested and charged with murder, and is in custody awaiting trial.
Eleven people, believed to be former followers of Mackenzie, have been arrested in connection with the new discovery of bodies but have not yet been charged.
Religious organizations, including some mega churches, have in the past been investigated in Kenya for suspected cult-like practices, such as barring followers from seeking medical treatment and pursuing education.