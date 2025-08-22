Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fears for more victims as new bodies exhumed from doomsday cult graves

Paul Mackenzie instructed his followers to starve themselves to death in order to ‘meet Jesus’

Ap Correspondent
Friday 22 August 2025 07:14 EDT
Police officers stand near a cordon at the scene where bodies of victims of a Christian cult are being exhumed in a forest in the Shakahola area, near Malindi town, Kenya, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/File)
Police officers stand near a cordon at the scene where bodies of victims of a Christian cult are being exhumed in a forest in the Shakahola area, near Malindi town, Kenya, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/File) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Five bodies have been exhumed from shallow graves in coastal Kenya, close to a site where over 400 followers of a doomsday cult were discovered two years ago.

Government pathologist Dr Richard Njoroge confirmed on Thursday that ten human body parts were also recovered, scattered in nearby thickets within the Kwa Binzaro area of Kilifi County. This location is approximately two kilometres (1.5 miles) from the infamous Shakahola cult site, with exhumation efforts set to continue on Friday.

The ongoing operation, spearheaded by homicide detectives, forensic experts, and pathologists, has additionally unearthed 27 suspected mass graves, fuelling concerns that further remains may be buried as investigations into the deaths commence.

In 2023, more than 400 bodies were exhumed from shallow graves in the Shakahola area of Kilifi County, where pastor Paul Mackenzie instructed his followers to starve themselves to death in order to "meet Jesus." He was arrested and charged with murder, and is in custody awaiting trial.

Police and local residents load the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult into the back of a truck in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/File)
Police and local residents load the exhumed bodies of victims of a religious cult into the back of a truck in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/File) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Eleven people, believed to be former followers of Mackenzie, have been arrested in connection with the new discovery of bodies but have not yet been charged.

Religious organizations, including some mega churches, have in the past been investigated in Kenya for suspected cult-like practices, such as barring followers from seeking medical treatment and pursuing education.

