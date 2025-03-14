British national killed by vehicle in Kenyan president’s motorcade
Kenya’s National Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident
A British national has died after being hit by a vehicle in the president of Kenya’s motorcade.
Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS) has launched an investigation into the incident, with local reports suggesting a man was knocked down while attempting to cross a busy road in Nairobi as President William Ruto’s motorcade passed.
Video footage shows the motorcade speeding along Ngog Road as bystanders are heard screaming following the incident.
Onlookers who spoke to local media said the motorcade did not stop after the man was struck.
Footage of the aftermath was shared online, showing a crowd gathering around the man.
NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said in a statement: “Following a road accident that occurred at Adams Arcade along Ngong Road involving a government vehicle, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian who is a foreign national, the NPS is now handling the matter and investigations have commenced.”
The spokesperson also urged all motorists, pedestrians and other road users to “exercise extreme caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent accidents”.
The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.
The President was travelling on Ngog Road as part of a tour of the capital.
Ruto has been president since September 2022, and made his first official visit as president to the UK the following month.
Prior to that, he had been deputy president since 2013. He has been a member of parliament since 1997.
More follows on this breaking news story....
