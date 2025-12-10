At least 19 dead as buildings collapse in Morocco’s Fez

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 19 people have died and 16 others injured following the collapse of two buildings in Fez, Morocco, early on Wednesday.

The state news media reported that the adjacent four-storey structures, situated in the Al-Mustaqbal neighbourhood of one of the country's oldest cities, had reportedly displayed signs of neglect for a considerable period. Local authorities confirmed the overnight collapse, adding that eight families had been residing in the properties.

As soon as they were informed of the incident, local authorities, security services, and civil protection units moved to the scene and immediately began search and rescue operations, it said.

Fez, a former capital dating back to the eighth century and the country's third-most populous city, was caught up in a wave of protests two months ago against the government over deteriorating living conditions and poor public services.

open image in gallery Stores in the medina streets of Fez, Morocco ( Getty Images )

The state news website SNRT said "the scene indicates that the two collapsed buildings had been showing signs of cracking for some time, without any effective preventive measures being taken."

Reuters was unable to independently verify the news agency's damage report and the Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most of Morocco's population, financial, industrial hubs and vital infrastructure are concentrated in the northwest, with the rest of the country reliant on farming, fisheries and tourism.

In October, youth-led unrest revealed deep-seated anger over poverty and public services as the government pushes on with ambitious infrastructure projects and the opening of modern stadiums ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

The protests in major cities – inspired by similar revolts in Nepal, Madagascar and Peru – devolved into riots in rural towns and remote cities. Three people were shot dead as they tried to storm a security headquarters, and over 400 were arrested, before the violence eased.