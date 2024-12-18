Egypt’s prime minister pauses televised news conference after falling ill
A spokesperson said Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly is taking medication, including antibiotics
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Egypt's prime minister was forced to briefly pause a televised news conference on Wednesday after experiencing some dizziness, a government spokesperson said.
Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, 58, was speaking at the new administrative capital in Cairo during his weekly Cabinet news briefing when he felt unwell, grabbed the microphone stand tightly and asked for a pause.
According to Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed el-Homsani, the prime minister felt dizzy and had to pause his remarks but was soon better and resumed the briefing after a few minutes.
Madbouly was speaking about President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi 's meetings at home and abroad.
El-Homsani said Madbouli was exhausted, had experienced a severe cold days earlier but refused to rest and was tired after leaving the office late Tuesday. He also had several meetings on Wednesday morning, before the news conference, the spokesperson said, adding that the prime minister is taking medication, including antibiotics.
Madbouly, an architect by profession, became prime minister in 2018.
Egypt is hosting an eight-country economic cooperation summit in Cairo on Thursday with Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iran, Nigeria and Turkey due to attend the gathering.