King Charles leads tributes to founding father of democratic Namibia

The King has led tributes to Namibia’s former president Sam Nujoma, who has died aged 95, describing the politician and his dedication to democracy as “truly inspirational”.

Mr Nujoma, who led Namibia to independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990 and served as its first president for 15 years, died on Saturday, the current Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba announced.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Charles said: “My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the death of former President Sam Nujoma today.

“President Nujoma’s contribution to history was immense, through his leadership of the long struggle for independence, and his subsequent service of 15 years as the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia.”

The King said Namibia is a valued member of the Commonwealth and reflected on a visit his mother Queen Elizabeth II made to the country in 1991.

“I recall with particular gratitude how much Her late Majesty The Queen enjoyed Her State Visit to Namibia in 1991, hosted so graciously by President Nujoma,” Charles said.

“His lifelong commitment to freedom and democracy, overcoming so much adversity on that journey, was truly inspirational.

“It is a testament to the legacy of Dr Nujoma that the Republic of Namibia, as a valued member of the Commonwealth of Nations, still maintains and embodies the values of peace and democracy which its Founding President so keenly promoted and protected.

“Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the former First Lady, Kovambo Nujoma, their family and the people of the Republic of Namibia at this dreadfully sad time.”

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa described Mr Nujoma as an “extraordinary freedom fighter”.

“As neighbours and compatriots, South Africa is united in grief with Namibians who have lost the leader of the Namibian revolution, who is inseparable from our own history of struggle and liberation,” he wrote on X.

“Dr Sam Nujoma was an extraordinary freedom fighter who divided his revolutionary programme between Namibia’s own struggle against South African colonialism and the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.“

Mr Nujoma was revered as the charismatic father of the nation who led the country to democracy and stability after German colonial rule and a bitter independence war with South Africa.

He was the last of a generation of African leaders, alongside Nelson Mandela and Kenneth Kaunda, who ended colonial or white minority rule. Many Namibians credited him with fostering national reconciliation, healing divisions created by apartheid-era policies.

While criticised for suppressing dissent during his years in exile, even opponents praised Nujoma’s post-independence leadership, which included drafting a democratic constitution and integrating white politicians into his government.

However, Nujoma was often controversial on the world stage, known for anti-western rhetoric and inflammatory views, including claims that Aids was a biological weapon and that homosexuality was a “foreign and corrupt ideology.” Despite this, his legacy remains deeply woven into Namibia’s path to peace and democracy.