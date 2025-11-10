Manhunt launched after British man shot dead during robbery in Ghana

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Ghana have launched a manhunt after a British man was shot dead during a robbery on Friday.

The victim, 68, was sitting in a bar in the city of Tema when a gang of six young men pulled up on motorbikes and attempted to swipe his phone from a table.

When he attempted to grab his phone back, one of the suspects shot him before the group fled the scene.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, local police said.

A close friend of the victim told Metro: “He was a great guy, I was close to him, and it’s shocking news. His family, including his son, are looking for answers. We are all devastated.”

The deadly incident took place in Tema, a city which lies to the east of the Ghanaian capital Accra. A local police spokesperson told the BBC that the shooting was a “rare incident”.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Ghana, and are in contact with the local authorities.”

open image in gallery The deadly incident took place at Tema, a city to the east of the Ghanaian capital (Stock picture) ( Getty/iStock )

Police recovered a 9mm bullet shell from the crime scene and have kept it as evidence in their investigation. Multiple witnesses have also been interviewed.

A spokesperson said: “Two of the assailants approached the group, and one of them snatched the victim's mobile phone from the table.

“When the victim attempted to retrieve his phone, one of the suspects shot, and the gang fled the scene on their motorbikes.

“The Tema Regional Police Command has launched a full-scale operation to track down the perpetrators.

“Efforts are ongoing to contact the British Embassy to officially notify them of the death of their national. The Command assures the public that every effort is being made to arrest the suspects and bring them to justice.”