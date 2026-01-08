Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A celebrated American wingsuit pilot has been killed jumping near South Africa’s Table Mountain, after a daredevil stunt went tragically wrong.

Brendan Weinstein descended some 1,000 feet at a speed of 120mph during the jump but failed to pull up in time before hitting the rocks, according to reports. The 32 year-old daredevil was found with fatal injuries after diving in Platteklip Gorge on Monday morning.

The Veteran BASE jumper was said to be highly experienced, having completed 1,600 wingsuit flights, 1,000 parachute jumps and 800 BASE jumps, the Daily Mail reported.

His wife Kivia Martins confirmed his death as tributes poured in for the experienced athlete, who leaves behind a young son.

open image in gallery Brendan Weinstein was an experienced BASE jumper and advocate for the sport ( Facebook )

“We lost Brendan far too soon,” Martins said in a post on social media. “He was deeply loved, and he left a powerful mark on so many people.

“One day, I want our son, Eiger, to be able to know his father through the memories of those who knew him, the moments, the stories, and the impact he had on others.”

Search and rescue teams were called out to look for Weinstein on Monday, recovering the body shortly before 10am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness Liam Simber wrote on social media: “We heard what sounded like a jet engine, followed by an impact. Moments later, a wingsuiter, their parachute, and debris were tumbling down the gorge through a very busy hiking trail.

“If any of us had resumed walking just 10 seconds earlier, this person would have hit us at speed. There would have been no time to react, and the outcome would almost certainly have been fatal for us,” he added.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwale told reporters that an inquest docket had been opened as the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team said the body was being flown from the mountain by helicopter.

open image in gallery He was killed during a jump in Cape Town on Monday, his family confirmed ( Facebook )

J.P. Louw, spokesperson for South African National Parks, extended condolences to the family, saying they were saddened by the incident.

He stressed that BASE jumping is illegal and strictly prohibited within Table Mountain National Park.

“We therefore appeal to all visitors to refrain from undertaking such activities. The park is a protected area in terms of the National Environmental Management Act and forms part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where activities that pose risks to human life and the environment are not permitted,” Louw said.

Former skydiver Jeff Ayliffe told CapeTalk on Wednesday that Weinstein had flown in from the US to attempt the jump.

“It is a very technical jump, however, and it had very sad consequences,” he said.

open image in gallery South Africa’s famous landmark Table Mountain seen from Cape Town

Weinstein had campaigned to decriminalise recreational BASE jumping. According to his website, his flights have been featured by GoPro, Red Bull, the Weather Channel and MSN among others and he had tens of thousands of followers on social media.

In 2017, he was invited to join and compete in the World Wingsuit League, it says, adding that he competed, performed, and filmed in Turkey, China, Brazil, the Alps, and Eastern Sierras.

He was also formerly president of BASE Access, a non-profit advocating for responsible practice in BASE jumping.

open image in gallery A large search and rescue team attended the scene as Mr Weinsten's body was moved from the mountain by helicopter ( Wilderness Search And Rescue WSAR Western Cape )

BASE jumping involves leaping from heights with a parachute to descend to the ground in a controlled manner. It stands for Buildings, Antennae, Spans and Earth: the four kinds of objects athletes jump from.

These are usually found at much lower altitudes than skydivers experience, making the sport particularly dangerous.

WSAR said in a statement on their recovery efforts that wingsuit BASE jumping “adds an additional layer of complexity” and increases the risks involved.

A substantial search and recovery operation was launched, involving numerous ground teams and aerial resources, they said.

“The recovery was carried out with care and sensitivity. The deceased was flown from the mountain to a nearby landing zone and handed over to the South African Police Service,” they said, adding: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time.”

WSAR rescuers last week were dispatched to Kloof Nek in the national park only on Friday, after a 57-year-old paraglider crashed.

A foreign paraglider, who has not been identified, survived a crash on 8 December.