Outrage in Kenya after tourist filmed pouring beer down elephant’s trunk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation has been launched after a Spanish tourist was filmed pouring beer down an elephant’s trunk while on holiday in Kenya, sparking a furious backlash.

The man posted a clip on Instagram of himself drinking from a can of Tusker, a Kenyan beer, and giving the rest to the elephant.

Several investigations have now been launched against the tourist, who captioned the now-deleted video: “Just a tusker with a tusked friend.”

The clip was filmed at the Ol Jogi Conservancy, a wildlife sanctuary in the Kenyan county of Laikipia.

A staff member told the BBC they were shocked by the behaviour, saying: “This should never have happened. We're a conservation and we can't allow that to happen.

"We don't even allow people to go near the elephants."

They told the broadcaster that the video would be handed over to the relevant authorities.

open image in gallery Elephants roam in Tsavo-East National Park, near Voi town in Taita-Taveta County, Kenya ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A comment on one of the man’s Instagram posts said: “Are you the now world-famous imbecile who gave beer to the elephant (or else pretended to do it, an equally moronic thing to do)? Congratulations!”

Dr Winnie Kiiru, a Kenyan biologist and elephant conservationist, said: “About 95% of elephants in Kenya are wild and it is wrong to have social media posts that give the impression that you can get close to the elephants and feed them,” according to the BBC.

The animal in the video is believed to be Bupa, a male elephant who was rescued from an elephant cull and brought to the sanctuary at eight years old in 1989.

Staff member Dylan Habil told the BBC: "He has also broken our rules because he was not supposed to touch the rhinos because they are not pets.”

One comment on the video said: “You can’t hide what you are doing and you are not welcome in Kenya. Shame on you. Disgusting behaviour!”

The Independent has contacted the man for comment.