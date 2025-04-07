Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump administration ends some USAID contracts providing lifesaving aid, officials say

The Trump administration has notified the World Food Program and other partners that it’s terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programs across the Middle East, a U.S. and U.N. official told The Associated Press

Ellen Knickmeyer,Samy Magdy
Monday 07 April 2025 11:17 EDT
Trump
Trump (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Trump administration has notified the World Food Program and other partners that it’s terminated some of the last remaining lifesaving humanitarian programs across the Middle East, a U.S. and U.N. official told The Associated Press.

An official with USAID says about 60 letters canceling contracts were sent over the past week, including to the World Food Program.

An official with the United Nations says WFP received termination letters for Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

The USAID official says U.S. funding for key programs in Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe also were affected, including those providing food, water, medical care and shelter for people displaced by war.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in