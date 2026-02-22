Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

AP’s striking Winter Olympics view of the small details, in photos

From Olympic rings reflected in an athlete’s helmet to tight shots of a curling stone, from shards of ice suspended midair as hockey players battle for the puck to subtle notes of political expression, colorful nails painted in symbols of cultural pride and even a whimsical unicorn adorning a biathlon rifle — a close-up look at the small, striking details captured by AP photographers at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in