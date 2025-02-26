New Zealand's foreign minister holds talks in China as concern grows over military drills

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand's foreign minister was meeting senior officials in China on Wednesday, just days after both his government and Australia said that Chinese warships should have given more warning before conducting live-fire exercises in waters between their countries.

China's official Xinhua News Agency made no mention of the issue in an initial report on Foreign Minister Winston Peters' meeting with Vice President Han Zheng.

The report said that both Han and Peters said their countries attach importance to developing bilateral relations, and that Peters said New Zealand is willing to deepen economic and trade cooperation. China is the biggest export destination for New Zealand and Australia.

Last Friday, passenger flights between Australia and New Zealand hurriedly diverted after Chinese naval vessels warned pilots they were flying above a live-fire exercise.

New Zealand's Defense Minister Judith Collins told Radio New Zealand on Monday that the live-fire activities happened on “a couple of hours’ notice” rather than the expected 12 to 24 hours. Her government was “seeking assurance from the Chinese embassy” about future activities, she said.

A Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson defended China's actions earlier, saying the drills were in compliance with international law and did not affect aviation safety.

Peters, who also is the deputy prime minister, is in the middle of an 11-day trip that began with stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. After Beijing, he is visiting Mongolia and South Korea before his return to New Zealand on Monday.

Ahead of his trip, Peters described China as “one of New Zealand’s most significant and complex relationships.”

The New Zealand government was angered earlier this month when Cook Islands refused to share the text of a draft agreement with China to boost cooperation.

Cook Islands, a small South Pacific nation, has a special relationship with New Zealand, which helps with its military and foreign affairs. In return, it is required to consult New Zealand on any matters that could affect the latter.

The government released details of the agreement, which includes more funding from China for infrastructure projects and educational scholarships, only after it was signed in Beijing.