When Olympic dreams hit the ice: Photos of falls, flips and hard landings

Ilia Malinin fell in the men's free skate program, ending his medal hopes. Lindsey Vonn crashed and broke her left leg during a women’s downhill race while Liu Jiayu was injured in a crash in the women’s snowboarding halfpipe qualifications. This photo gallery highlights some of the most dramatic falls at the Milan Winter Olympics.
