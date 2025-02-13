Meet Olan, Palm Beach Zoo's bold new Malayan tiger that treads the habitat's elevated trails

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In an enclosure shadowed by tall trees entangled among natural Florida greenery, Olan stood proudly behind metal wiring separating him from Palm Beach Zoo’s onlookers.

Among the sound of rustling leaves and a trickling waterfall, the 11-year-old tiger momentarily stared up at a large log — his access point connecting trail corridors for the zoo’s new neighboring habitat.

Upon a call from his trainer, he leaped upwards into the corridor above all the zoogoers and stared downward while the sun beamed above him. Then, he swiftly entered the neighboring corridor, where a trainer awaited with his favorite treat: goat’s milk in a bottle.

Olan is the newest addition to the zoo’s tiger habitat, which opens to the public Saturday. This “Tiger Forest” also rotates two other Malayan tigers, Api and Kadar.

In announcing Olan’s debut to zoogoers, zoo officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to unveil the elevated trails connecting the three enclosed habitats — a feature making this South Florida zoo unique to other habitats nationally. Patrons hope other conservatories also build corridors so tigers can mimic behaviors they’d have in the wild, said Erin Ward, the zoo’s vice president for marketing.

Yet despite Olan’s recent arrival, he’s conformed seamlessly, said Callie Carpenter, an associate curator who works with Olan. Every tiger is different, she said, but Olan is “bold,” and she recounted Olan's playfulness with giant boomer balls or large tubs of water.

“Olan would take those tubs and just dump all of the water out and try to rearrange the furniture,” Carpenter said. “Rather than just like, you know, ‘I’m going to play with it a little bit,’ he would just be bouncing off the walls excited about the enrichment items.”

Since Olan’s arrival from a zoo in El Paso, Texas, he’s revealed to the zoo’s caretakers his agility through the habitat’s trails, his endearment to smelling cinnamon and his wild playfulness.

Another role Olan brings to the conservatory is his potential to mate with the female tiger, Api. The zoo hopes to breed the tigers to preserve the endangered species, yet the zoo’s veterinarian Carrie Ullmer said it takes lots of examinations to determine whether the tigers' genetics are compatible.

“He moved here to give us an option to maintain genetic diversity by being potentially paired with Api in the future,” Ullmer said. “We want to make sure before we put them together that she is absolutely healthy enough to maintain the pregnancy.”