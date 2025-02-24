Coast Guard crews rescue three boaters stuck at sea for 9 hours after their boat capsizes
Coast Guard crews rescued three boaters in Florida after their boat flipped over and they were stuck at sea for nine hours
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Coast Guard crews rescued three boaters in Captiva Island, Florida, after their boat flipped over and they were stuck at sea for nine hours.
A family member reported concerns at 1 a.m. Sunday after not hearing from the three boaters since 8 p.m. Saturday. The Coast Guard Clearwater helicopter aircrew found the three boaters sitting on the top of the capsized boat at about 6 a.m., and a boat crew with the Coast Guard in Fort Myers Beach rescued the boaters and sent them for emergency medical evaluation at HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers.
The three boaters reported no health issues from being stuck at sea, according to a Coast Guard press release. It's unknown why the boat flipped over.
Dennise Werre, chief warrant officer of the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, said in a press release that it's important to have a “float plan” with loved ones before going out to sea. Float plans are meant to be told to someone not going on the boat, outlining information about the intended route, how many people are aboard and what safety equipment is available on the boat.
“We were able to locate and rescue the three boaters thanks to the quick coordination of the Coast Guard and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the use of critical search tools,” Werre said.